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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nara Marbella

Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$2,15M
;
20
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ID: 39481
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1876645803
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This boutique development in Marbella is located in the tranquil residential area of ​​Valdeolletas, just five minutes from Marbella town center and La Cañada shopping center. One villa is already completed and ready to move into, while the remaining homes are currently under construction, offering a fantastic opportunity to acquire a modern property in a prime location on the Costa del Sol. Each villa is built with high-quality Porcelanosa materials and features a modern design spread over three floors plus a solarium. The homes include private gardens with swimming pools and waterfalls, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate year-round. The main floor offers a bright living and dining area with an open-plan kitchen, a guest toilet, and a lift connecting all levels. The first floor includes three spacious bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a dressing room and en-suite bathroom. The lower level provides a versatile multi-purpose room, an additional bedroom with a bathroom, and access to a private two-car garage. The rooftop solarium includes a restroom, pre-installation for an outdoor kitchen, and panoramic sea and mountain views. Additional features include large windows, underfloor heating, air conditioning, home automation, and spacious terraces designed to maximize natural light.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Marbella, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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