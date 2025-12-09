Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nara Marbella

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This boutique development in Marbella is located in the tranquil residential area of Valdeolletas, just five minutes from Marbella town center and La Cañada shopping center. One villa is already completed and ready to move into, while the remaining homes are currently under construction, offering a fantastic opportunity to acquire a modern property in a prime location on the Costa del Sol.
Each villa is built with high-quality Porcelanosa materials and features a modern design spread over three floors plus a solarium. The homes include private gardens with swimming pools and waterfalls, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate year-round.
The main floor offers a bright living and dining area with an open-plan kitchen, a guest toilet, and a lift connecting all levels. The first floor includes three spacious bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.
The lower level provides a versatile multi-purpose room, an additional bedroom with a bathroom, and access to a private two-car garage. The rooftop solarium includes a restroom, pre-installation for an outdoor kitchen, and panoramic sea and mountain views.
Additional features include large windows, underfloor heating, air conditioning, home automation, and spacious terraces designed to maximize natural light.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Marbella, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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