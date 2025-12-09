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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Karina

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$9,10M
;
20
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ID: 39448
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 574611173
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle Oxford 31 D

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Welcome to a magnificent 5-bedroom luxury villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, offering the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and a prime location. Set on a spacious 1,959 m² plot with a generous 722 m² built area, this stunning residence captures the essence of sophisticated Mediterranean living. From the moment you arrive, the striking white facade, immaculately manicured gardens, and impressive driveway set the tone for the exceptional quality and design found throughout the property. Inside, the villa dazzles with bright, open spaces, flooded with natural light, high ceilings, and elegant neutral tones. The villa features multiple living rooms, an exquisite custom kitchen, a state-of-the-art home theater, a wine cellar, and a fully equipped gym and spa. Each of the five spacious bedrooms is a private retreat, with elegant en-suite bathrooms and direct access to terraces or lush outdoor areas. The seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces makes it the ideal place to entertain, relax, and enjoy the Marbella sunshine year-round. The exterior is equally impressive, with a spectacular pool, a sunken fireplace lounge, and spacious terraces perfect for al fresco dining. Mature cypress trees and vibrant landscaping provide privacy and a serene atmosphere, while the property's elevated position offers views of the surrounding golf valley. Just minutes from world-class golf courses, international schools, fine dining, and Puerto Banús, this is a true gem that seamlessly combines luxury living with an unbeatable location.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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