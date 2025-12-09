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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Valley Collection

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$671,213
;
18
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ID: 39008
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 406886057
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benalmadena
  • Adres
    Avenida del Higueron, 48 Fuengirola Supercharger

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Overlooking the meandering valley that naturally descends from the foothills of the Sierra de Mijas mountains, is where you will find this spectacular development. Our unique off-plan project is so much more than just beautifully styled contemporary apartments; is a master planned eco-friendly community with first class infrastructure and support services designed to offer a superior quality of life. With more than 20,000 m2 of landscaped green areas, an exclusive project of apartments. The units are distributed over four floor configurations constructed on platforms of varying heights to guarantee great views. The properties are located in small, intimate buildings with a perfect south or southwest orientation. Combining privacy and blending harmoniously into the beautiful surroundings. This community boasts 6 swimming pools in total and all the apartments will have two parking spaces and a storeroom. Keeping the impact on the environment low is as important to us as it is for our residents therefore this development is also BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology) certified. In addition, included with the purchase of your property you will get a free lifetime family platinum membership so that you can enjoy the use of the unrivalled existing on-site amenities of Higuerón Sport Club and Spa which is only a 3-minute walk away in an easterly direction.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Valley Collection
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$671,213
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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