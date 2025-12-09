Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Guadalmina 720

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A contemporary 6-bedroom villa located on a private plot of over 1,600 m² in the prestigious Guadalmina Alta area of Marbella.
With a constructed area of over 1,000 m², this property combines striking modern architecture with practical living spaces and high-quality finishes.
Clean lines, large windows, and landscaped gardens give it an imposing and sophisticated presence, as well as exceptional curb appeal.
The main floor is designed for a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living. A spacious open-plan living and dining area connects directly to the expansive terraces and pool. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors maximize natural light and provide easy access to the outdoor dining and lounge areas.
The fully equipped designer kitchen, double-height ceilings, and thoughtful layout make the home the ideal place for both relaxed family living and stylish entertaining.
The home includes six well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master suite with a dressing room and a luxurious en-suite bathroom. A home office provides an efficient workspace, while an entertainment floor with a private gym, media area, and leisure facilities adds flexibility for a modern lifestyle.
Each room is designed for comfort and functionality, with attention to detail evident in the materials and finishes.
Outside, the property features a private pool, manicured lawns, and a selection of shaded and sunny terraces for dining or relaxing.
A secure gated entrance, ample parking, and integrated HVAC and lighting systems complete this turnkey residence.
Spacious, stylish, and in a prime location, making it an excellent investment opportunity in one of Marbella's most desirable residential areas.
Lokalizacja na mapie
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
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