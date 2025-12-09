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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Bali Villas

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$2,15M
;
15
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ID: 38995
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1153485481
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Orfebres de Riviera, 1315

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A collection of luxury villas in a gated complex with one of the best amenities on the Costa del Sol. his is the cornerstone of an exclusive gated villa complex with CCTV surveillance and concierge services in the heart of the Costa del Sol. 19 villas offering high standards of living and sensational features inside and out. Combining a contemporary architectural style, large open plan layouts and excellent facilities, there is no better place to call home. Properties have their own private and individual pool. In addition to lush tropical gardens, it has a relaxing Spa and gym within the complex for the exclusive use of its residents. Water zone area, relaxation area, Jacuzzi, sauna, and Turkish bath. The gym has the latest sports technology and is equipped with music and television systems. The exclusivity of the common areas is one of the cornerstones of the residences, because apart from the aforementioned areas, a GYM and a complete HOME CINEMA are included that reflects the same sensation as a movie theatre and, it will have the technology most avant-garde in image and sound. These common areas will be privately accessible by the owners and have the exclusivity of being reserved through a dedicated APP, the users have the opportunity to enjoy all the resources privately and anonymously.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Transport

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
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Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
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Płatność miesięczna
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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Bali Villas
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$2,15M
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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