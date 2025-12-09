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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Molino

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,59M
;
6
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ID: 39360
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1225824162
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

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  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle del Molino, 32

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
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English English
This elegant villa is located in the მშვიდ and well-established area of Buenas Noches, in Estepona, one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol for its balance of nature, quality of life, and proximity to the sea. The property offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, distributed across a built area of 325 m² and 276 m² of usable space, with a layout designed to maximize comfort, functionality, and natural light throughout. Set on a private plot of 570 m², the villa provides an ideal setting to enjoy tranquility and outdoor living. Its generous 125 m² of terraces stand out, offering the perfect space to create different areas for relaxation, outdoor dining, or a chill-out zone, making the most of the region’s exceptional year-round climate. The villa combines bright and spacious interiors with outdoor areas designed for enjoyment, making it an ideal option both as a permanent residence or a second home. Its location allows easy access to the beach, golf courses, amenities, and main connections, offering a comfortable and exclusive lifestyle. A property that brings together space, location, and quality—perfect for those seeking a villa with character in a privileged Mediterranean setting.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Molino
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,59M
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