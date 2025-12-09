Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Retiro - The Collection

Situated in one of the highest and most coveted enclaves in Sotogrande, this stunning new construction villa perfectly combines contemporary architecture, natural surroundings and an unbeatable location. With spectacular open views towards La Reserva, the Mediterranean Sea, the Rock of Gibraltar and the North African coast, this property represents the essence of luxury and serenity. Distributed over three floors that respect the natural topography of the land, the villa has 4 spacious en-suite bedrooms, offering privacy and comfort in every corner. The south orientation guarantees exceptional luminosity throughout the day and uninterrupted views from virtually every room. Main features: Privileged frontline golf location. Walking distance to golf courses, stores and the coast. Private pool with panoramic views. Carefully landscaped private gardens. Spacious covered and uncovered terraces ideal for entertaining. Private gymnasium and barbecue area. Interior elevator and multiple parking spaces. Every detail has been carefully thought out to offer a high-level living experience, in one of the most exclusive urbanizations in the south of Spain. Ideal as a permanent residence or as an investment in an area of growing demand.