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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Retiro - The Collection

San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$7,17M
;
16
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ID: 39372
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1045607396
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    San Roque
  • Adres
    Calle Maravillas

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Situated in one of the highest and most coveted enclaves in Sotogrande, this stunning new construction villa perfectly combines contemporary architecture, natural surroundings and an unbeatable location. With spectacular open views towards La Reserva, the Mediterranean Sea, the Rock of Gibraltar and the North African coast, this property represents the essence of luxury and serenity. Distributed over three floors that respect the natural topography of the land, the villa has 4 spacious en-suite bedrooms, offering privacy and comfort in every corner. The south orientation guarantees exceptional luminosity throughout the day and uninterrupted views from virtually every room. Main features: Privileged frontline golf location. Walking distance to golf courses, stores and the coast. Private pool with panoramic views. Carefully landscaped private gardens. Spacious covered and uncovered terraces ideal for entertaining. Private gymnasium and barbecue area. Interior elevator and multiple parking spaces. Every detail has been carefully thought out to offer a high-level living experience, in one of the most exclusive urbanizations in the south of Spain. Ideal as a permanent residence or as an investment in an area of growing demand.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Roque, Hiszpania
Edukacja

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Retiro - The Collection
San Roque, Hiszpania
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