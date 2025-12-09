Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunset Views Fase II

New and exclusive residential complex located in Fuengirola. Made up of two buildings with 74 apartments, which include two parking spaces each, a storage room, two swimming pools and an outdoor workout space, all designed for people with good taste who care about their own well-being and their family's. This is without a doubt an ideal place to disconnect and reconnect with your essence surrounded by a natural environment, where you can enjoy more than 3000 hours of sun in a year and the majestic sunsets that this wonderful city from Costa del Sol has to offer The wide, double-glazed windows fill every corner of the house with vitality and optimism, allowing the sun’s rays to come into every room, connecting elegantly with the beautiful and comfortable terrace. An area designed for your well-being and the enjoyment of the Costa del Sol climate, with lovely views to the mountains or the sea, for you to admire every sunrise or sunset. Swimming pool - Sauna - Calisthenics area - Sports area Share moments with friends or family in the welcoming and spacious common areas. Refresh yourself in one of the two swimming pools with saline purification, exercise outdoors in the calisthenics area, play sports in the sports area, or enjoy the sauna, are some of the options that you can enjoy in your day-to-day life. Comfort - Efficiency - Sustainability The design of the residential complex has been conceived along 3 axes: to seek maximum comfort for the residents, to use the spaces and resources efficiently and to do so in a way that is respectful of the neighbours and the environment. Thanks to its design, qualities and energy generation measures, the complex has an A energy rating. It is situated in the northern part of Fuengirola, with a hilly topography in its upper part, which gradually loses height as we approach the coast. It is specifically located in Barrio Los Pacos, a residential, multicultural and multilingual area with a cosmopolitan atmosphere, at only 33 km southwest of Málaga. It has direct access to the A-7, AP-7 and N-340, as well as two intercity bus lines, Cercanías Renfe trains and the hybrid buses which are part of the free and sustainable urban transport system.