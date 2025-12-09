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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa PORTAMARE

Dos Hermanas, Hiszpania
od
$522,978
;
10
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 38946
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1212164989
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Miasto
    Dos Hermanas
  • Adres
    Calle Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Español Español
Welcome to Portamare, an exclusive residential complex that redefines luxury and comfort on the Costa del Sol. Located in the heart of Estepona, this modern building comprises 22 apartments and offers a unique living experience. Portamare is just 100 meters from the beach and the picturesque Estepona port, your new home places you at the epicenter of a vibrant coastal life. Imagine starting your day with a walk along the beach, enjoying the sound of the waves and the sea breeze, or having breakfast at one of the charming cafés by the port. These 2 and 3-bedroom apartments have been designed to offer maximum comfort, with the opportunity to enjoy unrivaled views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Rock of Gibraltar, the African coast, and stunning sunsets over the sea. Every detail has been carefully considered, from high-quality finishes to modern amenities, all in a setting that combines elegance and functionality. Located in an unbeatable spot, you’ll have access to a wide range of activities and services that will make your life more enjoyable: Just steps away is Estepona Port, where you can enjoy a variety of dining options, bars, and shops, along with the opportunity to rent a boat or practice water sports. A short walk from Estepona’s town center, you’ll stroll through its charming cobblestone streets, flower-filled squares, and a rich cultural scene with museums, art galleries, and events throughout the year. Estepona is surrounded by some of the best golf courses on the Costa del Sol, as well as top-tier sports facilities for tennis, paddle tennis, and other sports. You can also enjoy excursions to the Alcornocales Natural Park or visit nearby Sierra Bermeja, perfect for hiking and outdoor adventures. The complex offers a communal pool, ideal for relaxing while enjoying the sunny Costa del Sol climate. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy everything this wonderful city has to offer—a perfect choice for those seeking an exclusive lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty and modern conveniences. Your seaside paradise awaits!

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dos Hermanas, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa PORTAMARE
Dos Hermanas, Hiszpania
od
$522,978
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