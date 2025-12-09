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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa QuintEssence

Rio Real, Hiszpania
od
$654,149
;
20
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ID: 38935
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1110814687
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Wioska
    Rio Real

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
The development has been designed as a boutique residential concept but with a resort soul. Your new 5-star life is guaranteed by magnificent leisure and well-being services, excellent qualities, sea views and unmatched energy benefits so that your life is always surrounded by nature with a marked healthy lifestyle. Residential of smart and sustainable homes, with all kinds of leisure services that will transform your life. They are apartments inspired by the details and qualities of modern suites with large spaces that blend with the natural environment through their magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea and large terraces. Thanks to its excellent communications, it will allow us to enjoy the shops of the center of Marbella, its beaches and promenade in just 5 minutes, and at the same time, enjoy with total privacy and security the tranquility of a family atmosphere and a style Mediterranean life. Living in this complex will be an experience that will transform your life, where health is understood as an optimal state of physical, mental and emotional well-being in harmony with the environment.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Rio Real, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa QuintEssence
Rio Real, Hiszpania
od
$654,149
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