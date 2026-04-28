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Residential quarter

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,287
;
6
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ID: 4110
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    22

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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Residential quarter
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,287
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