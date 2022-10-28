There are fewer and fewer people. Which Italian cities will pay you 30,000 euros to move to?

Several southern Italian cities are willing to pay 30,000 euros to those who move there and live there permanently. This is how the authorities are combating population decline in small Italian cities and, especially, in rural areas.

The municipality of Presicce-Acquarica (south of Salento) includes two towns, Presicce and Acquarica del Capo. These are picturesque towns with majestic churches, winding streets and lots of olive trees. The initiative is called «Benvenuti a Presicce Acquarica» («Welcome to Presicce-Acquarica»).

What are the nuances:

the money received can be used only for the purchase and repair of housing;

grant from the authorities to cover only 50% of the total cost — that is, if you take a bonus from the region to buy a property in the amount of 30 thousand euros, as much more you will have to cover their own funds;

having bought a house in the city, you need to register it as your official address.

At the moment, about 10,500 people live in Presicce-Acquarica. In addition to real estate subsidies, the region offers other benefits: for example, for each newborn child here the parents are paid 1,000 euros.

