Will Schengen visa applications soon be accepted online? European Parliament approves the new plan

The process of obtaining a Schengen visa may soon change. The EU has approved an initiative to switch from physical applications and visa stickers to a fully digital format.

A plan to update the application procedure for a Schengen visa was approved by a large majority of the European Union Parliament. The essence of the innovation is to completely move this procedure online.

What should such innovations lead to? They will help to speed up the application process while also increasing its safety. Besides, digitization of the visa application process will help to make this practice the same throughout the European Union.

«By digitizing the visa application process for the Schengen area, we will be able to reduce the cost and effort required to apply, while ensuring harmonized practices across Europe and improving security,» the EU Parliament said in a statement.

Security will be ensured by making the new system work harmoniously with border management systems as well as with EU databases.

Interestingly, the EU plans to create a single online platform where all applications can be submitted. The applicant will just have to choose the country, which will be the main purpose of his trip. As noted by Matjaž Nemec, a member of the European Union Parliament, the digitalization of the process will help people see the EU as a single geographical destination.

MEPs will also make sure that some visa applications will not be rejected if they are submitted from the same IP address (which can be the case in some regions with poor Internet connections).

Final details will be known after interagency discussions on this issue.