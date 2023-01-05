The Turkish real estate market in 2022 became almost the «hottest» in the world: the high demand for housing provoked a sharp rise in prices, but the number of those wishing to buy an apartment in Turkey is not becoming less. In the property catalog there are thousands of housing options in this sunny country, but today we will tell you about one of them — a two-bedroom apartment in Antalya.

Briefly about the real estate market news

The Antalya region has become one of the most popular locations for foreign investors, and simply for those who have decided to live temporarily (or permanently) in Turkey. We have already mentioned that the most active players in the real estate market of Turkey in 2022 were the Russians and Ukrainians. At the same time, for locals buying a home in their own country has become much more difficult because of the sharp rise in prices. This is why the government decided to support the local population, and has issued a law on the closure of the most popular regions of Turkey for foreigners — there are 1169 areas. The basic idea of this law: from July 1, 2022, a foreigner who acquires a property in the closed regions (and these are the most popular seaside areas), can not register and live in their property. This means that a foreigner can not get a primary residence permit and stay in the country legally.

At the same time, Suleyman Soylu, head of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently announced that, according to the government plans, from July 1, 2023, the proportion of foreigners in each area of the country should not exceed 20% (previously the threshold was 25%).

Another innovation is a tax on accommodation for foreigners. Since the beginning of 2023, all tourists living in hotels, motels, holiday villages, resorts, etc. will have to pay a tax on accommodation.

In addition, from January 1, Turkey will have new rules for obtaining citizenship for investment.

Three-bedroom apartment in Alanya for €157,000

A sunny two-bedroom apartment with a total area of 120 sq.m. is for sale in Alanya. The layout is 2 +1 including an American-style kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom with WC and a big glazed balcony. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with modern appliances and an air conditioning system.

The windows offer a picturesque view of the sea and the nearby residential buildings. The landscaped yard has an outdoor swimming pool, two-sectional, and parking for cars and bicycles.

The residential complex, where the apartment is offered for sale, is equipped with an electricity generator. The residence is located on the second coastline, the distance to the sea coast is only 100 meters. The apartment is located on the third floor of a ten-storey apartment complex.

The residential complex is located in Mahmutlar. It is a coastal, quiet, and dynamic area of Alanya, located between Kestel and Kargicak. This is one of the most popular areas for residents of the CIS countries.

The favorable climate of the area and its protection from northern winds due to the Taurus Mountains and warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea offers beautiful views of the foothills with banana and orange plantations, orchards, and the Mediterranean Sea.

The main development of the area began relatively recently, the housing stock consists mainly of modern residences with their own private areas. Mahmutlar has a beautiful well-maintained embankment, cozy squares, parks, fountains, children’s amusement park. Mahmutlar has a wide range of autonomous infrastructure: chain stores and supermarkets, pharmacies, shopping centers, post offices and banks, rental and delivery services, and beauty and fitness clubs. Every Saturday there is a traditional Turkish open-air market.