On June 25 and 26, 2021, the 10th International exhibition of overseas real estate MPIRES will take place at the Moscow Expocentre (Moscow, Russia). Visitors of the exhibition will be able to get acquainted with all types of overseas real estate in more than 30 countries.

The exhibition will include:

apartments;

mansions;

villas;

estates;

resort studios;

luxury apartments;

residential and commercial real estate at the initial stage of development;

land and much more.

Moscow’s Premiere International Real Estate Show (MPIRES) is traditionally held at Expocentre — main exhibition venue of Russia.

Exhibition features more than 100,000 real estate objects from foreign developers and companies. In addition, each visitor will have the opportunity to obtain information on citizenship and residence permit in the country of interest.

The exhibition is traditionally held with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.

All events will be held in compliance with the safety measures recommended by the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare.

