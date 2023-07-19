The top 10 best and worst countries to live and work abroad in 2023. The latest statistics

InterNations’ annual Expat Insider 2023 survey has identified the top 10 countries with the best and worst conditions for expats to live and work in 2023. And some of the countries in this ranking are truly surprising.

Top 10 best countries for relocation

Mexico

According to the survey, Mexico has been in the top five since the first survey in 2014. And throughout the 10 years of Expat Insider’s survey, Mexico has always ranked among the best on the Ease of Settlement Index (1st in 2023). Expats have consistently enjoyed local friendliness (1st): most people find locals friendly in general (91% vs. 67% globally) and toward foreign residents in particular (89% vs. 65% globally).

The country ranks 6th in terms of whether it is easy to find housing in Mexico or not. Emigrants say that housing in Mexico is not only easy to find, but also affordable (7th place for both). Affordability is a common trend in Mexico. It ranks #2 in the Personal Finance Index. And 71% are satisfied with their overall cost of living, compared to only 44% globally. Overall, 80% are satisfied with their financial situation (compared to 58% globally).

On the other hand, Mexico ranks only 45th for political stability, and 18% of expats there don’t feel safe, more than double the global average of 8%. Overall, 90% of expats are satisfied with their lives in Mexico, compared to 72% globally.

Spain

Since Expat Insider’s first survey in 2014, Spain has always ranked in the top 10 of the Quality of Life Index. For example, the country has consistently ranked among the best in the world for its leisure options, taking the top spot again in 2023. The majority of expats (88%) are satisfied with Spain’s culture and nightlife, compared to 68% globally. In addition, more than nine in ten (91%) are happy with their recreational sports options (compared to 75% globally). Fortunately, Spain’s climate and weather (ranked 3rd) make it easy for expats to get out and enjoy these activities.

According to the survey, four out of five expats (80%) feel at home there, 18 percentage points more than the global average (62%).

Spain scores quite poorly on the Working Abroad Index (34th). Less than half of expats (49%) agree that moving there has improved their career prospects (compared to 59% globally), and 36% are dissatisfied with the local labor market (compared to 26% globally). On the positive side, the country ranks 10th in the Work & Leisure sub-category, mainly due to expats’ satisfaction with their work-life balance (73% happy vs. 63% globally).

Spain ranks 13th (out of 53) for housing affordability. Overall, 87% of expats are satisfied with their life in Spain, compared to 72% globally.

Panama

Panama ranks third out of 53 destinations in the Expat Insider 2023 survey. Expats especially like the ease of settlement (4th place). The country ranks in the top three in both the Finding Friends (1st place) and Culture & Welcome (2nd place) subcategories. Most expats (82%) have a personal support network (vs. 58% globally) and have little difficulty finding local friends (74% vs. 43% globally). They also feel at home (81% vs. 62% globally) and welcome (84% vs. 67% globally) in Panama.

Despite the country’s average performance on the Quality of Life Index (28th), expatriates really like its climate and weather (11th) and air quality (10th). Panama ranks only 30th on the Overseas Work Index, falling in the bottom ten of the career prospects subcategory (45th).

Panama also does very well on the Personal Finance Index (8th), with 80% of expats satisfied with their financial situation (compared to 58% globally). The Expat Essentials Index (7th) is another highlight. Overall, 81% of expats are satisfied with their life in Panama, compared to 72% globally.

Malaysia

Malaysia ranks fourth out of 53 destinations in the Expat Insider 2023 survey. The country performed well in the Personal Finance Index (5th), ranking 3rd for overall cost of living. Expats in Malaysia also agree that their disposable household income is enough to lead a comfortable life (9th) and are very satisfied with their financial situation (69% happy vs. 58% globally).

The country receives mixed results in the Quality of Life Index (29th place). Expats are very satisfied with their ability to travel (3rd), as well as the local cuisine diversity and restaurants (7th). However, there are challenges in terms of safety (46th).

Expats rate their working hours poorly (37th place), but believe they are paid fairly for their work (3rd place). Expats are very happy with their housing situation (2nd place). Most report that it is easy to find housing (79% happy vs. 49% globally) and afford it (69% vs. 38% globally). Moreover, they find it easy to live in Malaysia without speaking the local language (3rd). Overall, 82% of expats are happy with their life in Malaysia compared to 72% globally.

Taiwan

Since 2016 when Taiwan first appeared in the Expat Insider survey, however, it has always ranked in the top five for health-related factors. Most expats are satisfied with both the accessibility (91% vs. 62% globally) and quality (86% vs. 70% globally) of healthcare in Taiwan. The result: first place in the healthcare subcategory. In addition, almost all expats feel safe there (98% vs. 83% globally).

Taiwan continues to rank above average in the Ease of Settlement Index (17th) and excels in the Overseas Workers Index (9th). In addition, the country also ranks in the top 10 for the state of the local economy (8th) and fair wages at work (9th). However, 31% of expats lack flexibility in the local business culture (compared to 18% globally). And another 40% feel that the work culture is not conducive to independent work or flat hierarchies (compared to 26% globally).

In fact, 63% are satisfied with the overall cost of living in Taiwan, compared to 44% globally. Overall, 78% of expats are satisfied with their life in Taiwan, compared to 72% globally.

Thailand

In Thailand, 76% of expats rate the overall cost of living positively. Nearly nine in ten expats (86%) say their disposable household income is enough or more than enough to live comfortably in Thailand (compared to 73% globally). Therefore it is not surprising that the country ranks 4th in the Personal Finance Index. Affordability also emerges in the Expat Essentials Index, with 76% saying housing is affordable, double the global average (38%).

But the environment and climate (48th place) raises some concerns. Only 35% of survey respondents are satisfied with Thailand’s air quality (compared to 66% globally), and 43% believe the government does not support environmental protection policies, compared to 17% globally. Another 28% are concerned about the country’s political stability (compared to 13% globally).

Most expats (82%) appreciate the general friendliness in Thailand (compared to 67% globally), and 78% feel at home there (compared to 62% globally). However, Thailand receives some of the worst results in the Work Abroad Index (39th).

Costa Rica

Most expats (82%) are satisfied with the friendliness of locals (compared to 67% globally). Expats find it easy to get used to the local culture (3rd) and feel both welcome (7th) and at home (9th).

On the other hand, Costa Rica does not do so well on the index of working abroad (38th). It even ranks in the top ten worst in the career prospects subcategory (48th). Expats are particularly disappointed with the local labor market (48th) and say that moving there has not improved their career prospects (49th). However, they do enjoy a work-life balance (13th).

The expatriate describes the infrastructure for cars as very poor (50th). But Costa Rica excels in the Environment and Climate subcategory (3rd). Overall, 88% of expats are satisfied with their life in Costa Rica, compared to 72% globally.

Philippines

The country excels in the Personal Finance Index (3rd), ranking 5th in cost of living. Expats also say their disposable household income is enough to live comfortably (2nd place), and 75% are satisfied with their financial situation (compared to 58% globally).

Expats feel at home (79% happy vs. 62% globally). That said, the Quality of Life Index (48th) is by far the Philippines’ weakest point, especially the sub-categories of Environment and Climate (46th), Leisure Options (49th) and Health (47th).

The Overseas Work Index (45th) is another pain point for the Philippines. Only 27% of expats rate their job market positively (compared to 47% globally), while 25% rate their career opportunities unfavorably (compared to 18% globally). Nevertheless, housing is considered both affordable (ranked 3rd) and easy to find (ranked 9th). Overall, 85% of expats are satisfied with their life in the Philippines, compared to 72% globally.

Bahrain

Housing is easy to find in the country (based on 75% vs. 49% globally), but not so easy to afford. In fact, more than two in five (43%) do not believe their disposable household income is enough to afford a comfortable life in Bahrain (compared to 27% globally).

In fact, 64% of expatriates in Bahrain find it generally easy to make local friends (compared to 43% globally), and 82% describe the local population as generally friendly towards foreign residents (compared to 65% globally).

Due to some mixed results, Bahrain ranks in the middle of both quality of life (20th) and overseas work (19th). While 71% say moving to Bahrain has improved their career prospects (compared to 59% globally), 24% are dissatisfied with their working hours (compared to 16% globally). Overall, 71% are satisfied with their life in Bahrain, about the same as the global average of 72%.

Portugal

Expats feel at home (78% vs. 62% globally) and welcome (81% vs. 67% globally). A majority (80%) also report that the population is generally friendly to expatriates, 15% more than the global average (65%).

Since Expat Insider’s first survey in 2014, Portugal has consistently performed well in the Quality of Life Index — ranking 7th globally in 2023. Portugal narrowly avoids the top 10 in the Working Abroad Index (43rd). The country ranks the worst in the career prospects subcategory (49th). Expats vote 45th for local career opportunities, and more than one in three (36%) are dissatisfied with the labor market (26% globally).

Interestingly, while the country ranks poorly on fair pay (42nd), 78% of expats still agree that their household income is enough or more than enough to lead a comfortable life (compared to 73% globally). Overall, Portugal performs very well in the Personal Finance Index (12th place). Overall, 85% of expats are satisfied with their lives in Portugal, compared to 72% globally.

Worst destinations for expatriates in 2023

Kuwait

Kuwait ranks last in the Expat Insider 2023 survey, following a trend of very poor performance over the last 10 years of the survey. The country ranks last in the world in terms of quality of life (53rd). Expats are particularly dissatisfied with their leisure options (53rd). And about half (49%) feel they cannot openly express themselves and their opinions, more than three times the global average (15%).

Kuwait also performs poorly in the Overseas Work Index (48th). Three in ten (30%) feel they are not paid fairly for their work (compared to 19% globally). Overall, only 43% of expats are satisfied with their life in Kuwait, compared to 72% globally.

Norway

Norway ranks 52nd in the Personal Finance Index, as more than three in five expats (62%) have a negative view of the local cost of living, compared to 35% globally. What’s more, 37% say their disposable household income is not enough to live comfortably (compared to 27% globally).

Almost a third of expats (32%) describe locals as unfriendly to foreign residents, compared to 18% globally. Overall, 37% do not feel at home in Norway (compared to 20% globally).

However, the indicator for working abroad (18th) is Norway’s strongest area. Expats in Norway value high job security (1st) and the state of the economy (9th), but they are dissatisfied with their personal career opportunities (48th). Overall, only 61% of expats are satisfied with their lives in Norway, compared to 72% globally.

Turkey

Turkey ranks last in the world on the Working Abroad Index (53rd): 30% of expats are dissatisfied with their working hours, about twice the global average (16%). Almost one in four (24%) are dissatisfied with their job overall (compared to 16% globally).

In the Personal Finance Index (ranked 34th), 44% of expats are as satisfied with their overall cost of living as the global average, while less than half (48%) are satisfied with their financial situation (compared to 58% globally). Overall, 60% of expats are satisfied with their life in Turkey, compared to 72% globally.

South Korea

Emigrants do not feel welcome (51st place) or at home (52nd place). Things don’t improve much on the Work Abroad Index (46th). Along with poor working hours (49th), they feel the local business culture is not conducive to creativity (52nd), independent work (52nd) or flexibility (51st).

South Korea ranks below average on both the Personal Finance (37th) and Expat Essentials indexes (39th). The country performed best on the Quality of Life Index (17th): 91% of expats rate the quality of medical care positively, compared to 70% globally. This helps South Korea rank third in the health subcategory, in addition to the travel subcategory. Overall, 61% of expats are satisfied with their life in South Korea, compared to 72% globally.

Germany

The Ease of Settlement Index (50th) is one of the major pain points for expats in Germany. In fact, the country performs very poorly in all three subcategories of this index: Local Friendliness (50th), Finding Friends (49th) and Culture & Welcome (49th).

Three in ten expats (30%) say people in Germany are not friendly to foreign residents (compared to 18% globally) and 55% find it difficult to make local friends (compared to 36% globally). Not surprisingly, about one in three (32%) do not feel at home in Germany (compared to 20% globally).

Lack of digital infrastructure (51st) and language barriers (51st) are very frustrating for emigrants. In addition, 58% are struggling to find housing, 27 percentage points more than the global average (31%).

On the positive side, Germany’s labor market (4th place) and job security (5th place) enter the world’s top 5. However, the country shows only mediocre performance in personal finance (28th place). Overall, 64% of expats are satisfied with their life in Germany, compared to 72% globally.

South Africa

South Africa ranks among the worst in the Overseas Work Index (50th). The country ranks last in the world for its labor market (53rd). More than half of expats (54%) rate this factor negatively (compared to 26% globally).

This is not the only place where South Africa ranks last. It also ranks at the bottom of the Salary and Job Security subcategory (53rd), as well as the Travel and Transit and Safety subcategories (53rd), in the Quality of Life Index (48th). In fact, 52% negatively rate their personal safety, more than six times the global average (8%). On the other hand, the country ranks 2nd in climate and weather.

Overall, 67% of expats are satisfied with their lives in South Africa, compared to 72% globally.

Italy

The biggest problem for expats in Italy is the Work Abroad Index (52nd out of 53). Almost half of expats are dissatisfied with the local labor market (47% vs. 26% globally). The country ranks last in the world for overall job satisfaction (53rd).

Expats face even more challenges when it comes to personal finances (40th). One in three expatriates (33%) are dissatisfied with their financial situation (compared to 22% globally). About the same proportion (34%) describe their disposable household income as insufficient to live comfortably (compared to 27% globally).

On the positive side, the majority of expats (80%) are satisfied with the cuisine variety and restaurants (compared to 77% globally), while 72% have a positive opinion of the culture and nightlife (compared to 68% globally). Overall, 71% of expats are satisfied with their life in Italy, compared to 72% globally.

Malta

Results in the Working Abroad Index (40th) are not the best, with 24% not feeling fairly paid for their work (compared to 19% globally) and 17% seeing no purpose in their work (compared to 8% globally). On the other hand, more than half of expats (58%) are satisfied with their financial situation, the same proportion as the global average.

Almost half of expats (49%) find it easy to make local friends (compared to 43% globally) and 64% feel at home there compared to 62% globally. Overall, 67% of expats are satisfied with their life in Malta, compared to 72% globally.

New Zealand

New Zealand has many ups and downs when it comes to results in the Quality of Life Index (38th place). While New Zealand claims a more or less good place in the center of the Working Abroad Index (28th), it ranks last in the world on the Personal Finance Index (53rd). Expats feel their disposable household income is not enough to live comfortably (53rd) and are dissatisfied with their financial situation (51st). And 64% struggle with the overall cost of living, nearly 30 percentage points higher than the global average of 35%.

Housing (49th) is another low point for New Zealand. Expats describe it as both hard to afford (71% vs. 42% globally) and hard to find (45% vs. 31% globally). Overall, only 63% of expats are happy with their life in New Zealand, compared to 72% globally.

Japan

Japan performed worst in the Expat Essentials index (52nd). More than three in five expats (62%) find it difficult to live there without speaking Japanese, almost double the global average (32%).

In the Work Abroad Index (49th): 59% miss creativity in the local business culture (vs. 26% globally), as well as flexibility (49% vs. 18% globally) and the ability to work independently (59% vs. 26% globally). The result: last place globally in the subcategory of Work Culture and Satisfaction (53rd).

Japan does much better in the personal finance (26th) and quality of life (12th) indices. It even ranks in the top 10 in the health subcategory (7th). Despite the country’s overall poor performance, 75% of expats are happy with their lives in Japan, compared to 72% globally.