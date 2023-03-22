Italy has simplified the conditions for work and residence of foreigners

The Italian government has corrected the “Law on Foreigners.” Thanks to the changes, the conditions for moving foreigners, their employment, and obtaining a residence permit in the country will be greatly simplified.

What has changed:

Residence permits for permanent work, self-employment, and family reunification will now be valid for 3 years; before, they were valid for 2 years.

It will be easier for foreigners to start cooperating with Italian companies. Moreover, local companies in agricultural areas that have applied for hiring workers will have an advantage over new applicants from other areas.

From now on, quotas for hiring foreign workers will be determined every three years rather than annually, as they were before.

“The quotas for foreigners allowed to work part-time in Italy will no longer be determined for one year but for three years (2023-2025),” the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the Interior Ministry said in a joint press release.

Note that Italy's quota for foreign workers for 2023 is 82,705 people, about 7,000 more than in 2022 and 12,000 more than in 2021.

Why did the Italian government decide to amend?

In Italy, as in other European countries, there is a shortage of workers, especially in the construction and agricultural sectors. For example, more than 53% of agricultural companies in the region of Tuscany hire migrant workers because local specialists are in short supply.