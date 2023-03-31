What do the cheapest apartments in Warsaw look like? A selection of apartments in Poland priced from €51,500

Apartment prices in Poland have been rising for more than a year, even despite high interest rates on loans and an unprecedented cost per square meter. The cost of new buildings in Warsaw reaches 24,000 zł (about € 5,150) per square meter, and, by all accounts, this is not the limit. That is why it is so interesting to see what the cheapest apartments in Warsaw look like. What does the seller offer for €51,500?

Apartment in Rembertów for €52,461

1 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 51,932 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 3/3 Floor

The Rembertów district is part of the larger Praga Południe district, which is located on the eastern bank of the Vistula River. Until 1957 the district of Rembertów was a separate town, which later became part of the Polish capital. The district is known for its forests, and there are many of them (about 30% of the area), old prisons from World War II, and the National Defense Academy, founded in 1947 as the General Staff Academy.

In the house on Chruściela Street 39A an apartment with a total area of 31 sq.m. is for sale. The studio apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a building without an elevator built in 1990. Judging by the photos in the ad, it needs renovation.

Apartment in Praga Północ €51,475

1 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 50,956 1 Number of rooms 19 m² 2 Floor

Praga Północ (Praga North) is located on the eastern bank of the Vistula River and covers about 11.4 square kilometers. This is one of the few areas where you can still find old 19th-century buildings with beautiful paintings, monuments, and independent art galleries. There is the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene and the Basilica of St. Michael and Florian, built in neo-Gothic style. The center of the area is Vilna Square, and there is also a zoo and Prague Park, as well as many historical and architectural monuments.

In the house at 12 Łochowska Street, close to Galeria Wileńska shopping center and the metro station, an apartment with a total area of 19 sq.m. is for sale. The apartment is located in a house built in 1937 which is currently under renovation.

Judging by the photos, the apartment has recently had cosmetic repairs. There is no furniture or appliances.

Apartment in Ursus for €59,674

1 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 59,072 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 3/3 Floor

District Ursus was a separate city from 1952 to 1977, and only later it became part of Warsaw. Its main peculiarity is a large number of shopping malls, outlets, and stores, due to which the area can be called lively — people from all over the city come here for shopping.

The neighborhood has Chekhovitsky Park with a pond and Aher Park with playgrounds for children and sports. Plus, there are many restaurants, cafes, and bars. An interesting feature: it is in Ursus for a long time was the lowest crime rate in the whole of Warsaw.

In the house at Bohaterów Warszawy Street, an apartment with a total area of 21 sq.m. is for sale. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of the building. There is a view of the public garden and low-rise buildings nearby. The apartment is fully furnished and ready to move in.

Apartment in Targówek for €61,583

1 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 60,963 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 4/4 Floor

Targówek is one of the largest districts of Warsaw, with huge shopping centers HOMEPARK and Atrium. In general, there are no problems with infrastructure in the area, as well as parks and squares — there is Les Brudnovski, Park Brudnovski, and Park Vecha. Each park has jogging and bicycle paths.

One of the biggest attractions of the district is its proximity to the city center and the availability of the metro (several stations have already been opened and several more are preparing to open). This has turned Targówek from a «„bedroom community“» into one of the most promising areas for living.

An apartment with a total floor space of 24.5 sqm is for sale in a building on Chodecka Street, close to the subway. It is located on the fourth floor of a four-story building. The layout includes a separate small kitchen (3.6 sqm), the main room (15.8 sqm), and a bathroom (2.9 sqm).

According to the seller, ideal for investment or as an apartment for one person or a couple.