According to Interia, the most active buyers of real estate in Poland in 2022 were the Ukrainians, their share in the market is 40%. They are followed by Germans and Belarusians with the total number of transactions during this period reaching 2,000. Poles themselves prefer to buy real estate in Spain. Interesting statistics on the Polish real estate market in the article.

Despite the overwhelming activity of the Ukrainians, Germans, and Belarusians, the Polish real estate market is interesting for people from other countries - Sweden, France, Italy, Britain, Russia, etc.

According to Interia only from January 1 to November 14, 2022 foreigners bought 9,900 apartments in Poland. In the last month and a half of last year, there were also similar transactions, so the total number of apartments bought by foreigners probably exceeded 10 thousand (both on the primary and secondary market).

During this period Ukrainians bought 4,275 apartments in Poland, the second place is taken by Germany, whose buyers have acquired 1,118 apartments. In third place are the Belarusians, who bought 889 apartments.

The next are Russians, who bought 276 apartments in Poland in 2022, and the Swedes who bought 239 (an important remark: 81 apartments were purchased by individuals and 158 - by legal entities).

The next places in the ranking are occupied by France (235 apartments), Italy (213), Britain (201), Israel (188), and the Netherlands (155). Also, more than 100 apartments were sold to citizens of six other countries: Austria, China, Spain, the United States, India, and the Czech Republic. The list also includes citizens of Senegal, Turkmenistan, Taiwan, New Zealand, Peru, and even stateless persons.

At the same time in 2022, Poles preferred to buy property in Spain. For the first nine months of 2022, the Poles have bought about 2,300 residential properties, which is two times more than usual. Most often, they buy real estate in the range of € 100,000-150,000 so as not to take loans. For such money in Spain, you can afford a property area from 60 to 120 square meters.