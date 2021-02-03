How to buy a HOUSE in Montenegro on your own — a guide from Raushan Valeev, Director of KaraTau Agency

At some point real estate buyers realize they don’t know how to buy property abroad: where to look for a realtor and a notary, what documents are needed, how to make payments correctly. As a rule, agencies help their clients to answer all these questions. But one of our partners, the owner of KaraTau company, decided to take a more responsible approach to solve the problem: he wrote and published a guide for buying real estate in Montenegro.

We’ve talked with Raushan Valeev and interviewed him about the target audience of this book and where to find it.

— Raushan, could you please tell us a bit about yourself?

— I am a personal realtor in Montenegro. Since 2011, I have been working in the Primorye region of the country: Bar, Budva, Tivat, Kotor, Herceg Novi.

I love Montenegro and I encourage you to visit this country to see its beauty with your own eyes, to get acquainted with the culture and customs of locals.

— Why Montenegro?

— Montenegro is a safe country and you don’t need a visa to come here. It is quite easy to get a residence permit — you just need to purchase real estate. Montenegro has a well-developed ferry connection with Italy, and there is a train station from which a regular train runs to Belgrade. Two airports, Podgorica and Tivat, from which you can fly to almost anywhere in the world.

The upcoming accession of Montenegro to the EU fosters the development of the country’s infrastructure and the growth of real estate prices.

Long story short. Everyone finds advantages here.

— What did inspire you to write the guide? Who is it written for?

— I work mainly with the citizens of the former republics of the Soviet Union. Analyzing the experience of communicating with guests of Montenegro and my personal first steps, I made a «road map» of moving to this country. So How to buy a house in Montenegro on your own was a final result. The guide will help make a deal quickly and safely, and it will save the customers ’ money.

Download a detailed step-by-step guide with full description of all the stages of buying a property in Montenegro here .

This book comprehensively describes how to avoid problems in the following stages of the transaction:

searching for an object;

selecting an object;

opening a current account;

making a deposit;

conclusion of the purchase and sale agreement;

ancillary expenses;

registration of the transaction with the state authorities;

acceptance of real estate;

briefly about utility costs;

property taxes.

If you still have questions after reading the guide, Raushan will be glad to answer them.