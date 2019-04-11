The UK passport is your official travel document, it is given to you, as the holder of British citizenship. Various benefits of the UK passport concern its flexible travel destinations and easy application services.

Visa-Free travel

Benefits of the UK passport includes providing its holders with visa-free travel to a myriad of countries. The stay is usually up to 90 days, sometimes more or less. The following is a list depicting visa-free travel for UK passport holders:

Asia

Japan

Brunei

Indonesia [30 days]

Malaysia

Philippines [30 days]

Singapore

Thailand [30 days]

Vietnam [15 days]

South Korea

Taiwan

Euroasia

Georgia

Kazakhstan [30 days]

Kyrgyzstan [30 days]

Middle East

Israel

Africa

Botswana

Cape Verde [30 days]

Eswatini [30 days]

Gambia

[28 days]

Mauritius [60 days]

Morocco

Namibia [dates may vary]

Sao Tome and Principe [15 days]

Senegal

Seychelles

South Africa

Tunisia

Europe

Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Serbia

Kosovo

Albania

North Macedonia

Moldova

North America

Canada [dates may vary]

Antigua and Barbuda [dates may vary]

Bahamas [21 days]

Barbados [dates vary]

Belize [dates vary]

Costa Rica

Dominica [dates vary]

Dominican Republic [tourism only]

El Salvador

Grenada [dates vary]

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras [30 days]

Jamaica

Mexico [tourism only]

Nicaragua

Panama

St. Kitts and Nevis [30 days]

St. Lucia [dates vary]

St. Vincent and Grenadines [dates vary]

Trinidad and Tobago

Aruba

Bonaire [6 months]

Saba [6 months]

St. Eustatius [6 months]

Curacao

South America

Argentina

Bolivia [30 days]

Brazil [dates vary]

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Guyana [30 days]

Paraguay

Peru [tourism only]

Suriname [tourist card]

Uruguay

Venezuela [tourist card]

British passport holders may travel to New Zealand up to 90 days visa-free. For travelling to the European Union, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway: visa updates and other requirements are here.

Holders of a UK passport visiting the United States may apply for the Visa Waiver Program.

British Overseas Territories

Benefits of British passport holders includes visa-free travel to any British Overseas Territories:

Anguilla

Bermuda

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Falkland Islands

Gibraltar

Montserrat

Pitcairn Island

Henderson Island

Ducie Island

Oeno Islands

St. Helena Island

Ascension Island

Tristan da Cunha Island

South Georgia Island

South Sandwich Island

Turks and Caicos Islands

Visa-on-Arrival travel

Other benefits of British passports is the visa-on-arrival travel destinations. Costs varying between $20 and $80 for single entry. Some exceptions like Lebanon and the UAE include visa fees between $90 and $130. Passport must be valid for at least 6 months.

Asia Middle East Africa South America Cambodia Bahrain Comoros Laos Jordan Kenya Timor-Leste Kuwait Lesotho Bhutan Lebanon Madagascar Maldives Qatar Rwanda United Arab Emirates Zimbabwe Egypt

UK Consular Services

The United Kingdom has provided consular services and legal aid in almost all countries for the safety and protection of British passport holders. British nationals visiting foreign countries may always find a foreign UK embassy for inquiries and legal aid. The main government website provides travel advice on all existing countries, from documentation decisions to culture and language advice.

Other benefits

As a travel document, the benefits of British passport include easier solutions to common passport difficulties. The UK passport is easy to extend, with just a couple of passport photos and copy of expired passport to suffice the transaction. Benefits of the UK passport includes multiple visa applications at once, a real time saver. The UK passport is also a handy business travel document as it gives access to many countries and destinations, providing a good reputation as a citizen of the United Kingdom.