Benefits of the UK Passport
The UK passport is your official travel document, it is given to you, as the holder of British citizenship. Various benefits of the UK passport concern its flexible travel destinations and easy application services.
Visa-Free travel
Benefits of the UK passport includes providing its holders with visa-free travel to a myriad of countries. The stay is usually up to 90 days, sometimes more or less. The following is a list depicting visa-free travel for UK passport holders:
Asia
- Japan
- Brunei
- Indonesia [30 days]
- Malaysia
- Philippines [30 days]
- Singapore
- Thailand [30 days]
- Vietnam [15 days]
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Euroasia
- Georgia
- Kazakhstan [30 days]
- Kyrgyzstan [30 days]
Middle East
- Israel
Africa
- Botswana
- Cape Verde [30 days]
- Eswatini [30 days]
- Gambia
- [28 days]
- Mauritius [60 days]
- Morocco
- Namibia [dates may vary]
- Sao Tome and Principe [15 days]
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- South Africa
- Tunisia
Europe
- Ireland
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Serbia
- Kosovo
- Albania
- North Macedonia
- Moldova
North America
- Canada [dates may vary]
- Antigua and Barbuda [dates may vary]
- Bahamas [21 days]
- Barbados [dates vary]
- Belize [dates vary]
- Costa Rica
- Dominica [dates vary]
- Dominican Republic [tourism only]
- El Salvador
- Grenada [dates vary]
- Guatemala
- Haiti
- Honduras [30 days]
- Jamaica
- Mexico [tourism only]
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- St. Kitts and Nevis [30 days]
- St. Lucia [dates vary]
- St. Vincent and Grenadines [dates vary]
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Aruba
- Bonaire [6 months]
- Saba [6 months]
- St. Eustatius [6 months]
- Curacao
South America
- Argentina
- Bolivia [30 days]
- Brazil [dates vary]
- Chile
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Guyana [30 days]
- Paraguay
- Peru [tourism only]
- Suriname [tourist card]
- Uruguay
- Venezuela [tourist card]
British passport holders may travel to New Zealand up to 90 days visa-free. For travelling to the European Union, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway: visa updates and other requirements are here.
Holders of a UK passport visiting the United States may apply for the Visa Waiver Program.
British Overseas Territories
Benefits of British passport holders includes visa-free travel to any British Overseas Territories:
- Anguilla
- Bermuda
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Falkland Islands
- Gibraltar
- Montserrat
- Pitcairn Island
- Henderson Island
- Ducie Island
- Oeno Islands
- St. Helena Island
- Ascension Island
- Tristan da Cunha Island
- South Georgia Island
- South Sandwich Island
- Turks and Caicos Islands
Visa-on-Arrival travel
Other benefits of British passports is the visa-on-arrival travel destinations. Costs varying between $20 and $80 for single entry. Some exceptions like Lebanon and the UAE include visa fees between $90 and $130. Passport must be valid for at least 6 months.
|Asia
|Middle East
|Africa
|South America
|Cambodia
|Bahrain
|Comoros
|Laos
|Jordan
|Kenya
|Timor-Leste
|Kuwait
|Lesotho
|Bhutan
|Lebanon
|Madagascar
|Maldives
|Qatar
|Rwanda
|United Arab Emirates
|Zimbabwe
|Egypt
UK Consular Services
The United Kingdom has provided consular services and legal aid in almost all countries for the safety and protection of British passport holders. British nationals visiting foreign countries may always find a foreign UK embassy for inquiries and legal aid. The main government website provides travel advice on all existing countries, from documentation decisions to culture and language advice.
Other benefits
As a travel document, the benefits of British passport include easier solutions to common passport difficulties. The UK passport is easy to extend, with just a couple of passport photos and copy of expired passport to suffice the transaction. Benefits of the UK passport includes multiple visa applications at once, a real time saver. The UK passport is also a handy business travel document as it gives access to many countries and destinations, providing a good reputation as a citizen of the United Kingdom.