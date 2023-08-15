For real connoisseurs of architecture and design it is not enough just to buy a house in America — you need to choose a house, which has no analogues anywhere in the world. This is the villa for sale for €2,082,000 in River Oaks. What is so special about it?

3 room house Harris County, United States € 2,104,747 10 Number of rooms 3 bath 557 m²

In downtown Houston, Texas, an unusual oasis house is on sale. The house is located in the River Oaks quarter, which was another 10 years in the seven most expensive neighborhoods in the United States. The value of the property in this area varies from 1 to 20 million euros, so this villa can be called relatively inexpensive for the area.

Villa attracts attention at first sight. In front of the entrance to the house there are many tropical plants and trees, and on the sides of the access beautiful flower beds can be found. The site literally drowns in greenery. Interestingly, inside the house there are also separate «green» zones with different plants, but the main feature of the house is real trees that grow right in the middle of the living room.

Behind the house there is a small terrace, closed from prying eyes. According to the architects, this part of the house was to become an island of the oasis, with a waterfall and paradise greenery — and, we must confess, this idea got its perfect embodiment.

The announcement says that the villa impresses with the entrance to the atrium, an open layout with wide walls for works of art and a spacious room for entertainment. There is also a separate wine room that can hold 2500-3000 bottles.

The spacious kitchen with dining area overlooks the inner courtyard of the oasis, and, in addition, there is a huge aquarium with exotic fish. The kitchen itself, of course, is equipped with all the necessary appliances and furniture.

Despite the abundance of paintings and designer decorations, the house looks spacious and airy. The total area of the villa is more than 550 square meters, while there are only three bedrooms in the house. The spacious main suite has a private terrace and a newly renovated master bathroom. The next room is a nice extra suite, which can be used as a second office, training room, bedroom. It has access to the bar for breaks, another living room with a private bathroom and additional access to the balcony. The house also has two bathrooms, a glazed steam shower and access to the utility room upstairs.

Custom brass handrails adorn a soaring staircase leading to a platform at the top of the trees, where you can enjoy a view of the living area.

The announcement stated that the house was built in 1976, but it hasn’t lost its relevance and attractiveness at all.