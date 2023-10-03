Just recently, a notable deal happened on the New York real estate market: Miranda Priestly's famous mansion from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” was sold for an impressive amount of $26.5 million. Let's have a closer look at this unique Upper East Side townhouse.

Features of the mansion:

The mansion spans 1,100 square meters, providing plenty of space for comfortable living and entertaining.

6 floors, seven spacious bedrooms, and ten luxurious bathrooms.

On the top floor, you'll find a custom-built basketball court where you can exercise without leaving your home.

Inside, you'll find exquisite marble flooring and a fireplace, as well as design elements that give this place a unique charm.

Photo: Christina Crane/Evan Joseph

Site History

This historic mansion was built around 1907 and underwent renovation in 2005. Importantly, the mansion has been maintained in excellent condition, making it ready for immediate occupancy.

Although typically properties in this high price range stay on the market for years, this mansion sold just eight weeks after coming on the market. The movie “The Devil Wears Prada” played no small part in this.

The deal and the new owner

The identity of the buyer of the mansion is unknown. However, Corey Shuster of Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate agencies in New York City, confirmed that the buyer had shown interest in townhouses on the Upper East Side for the past 18 months, and this house was the perfect choice.

Schuster notes that a particularly appealing aspect of this property is its ability to host entertaining events, making this home ideal for gatherings and parties.

Trends in the real estate market

This sale occurred in the context of fluctuations in the real estate market in New York City. Luxury home sales were down nearly 40% in the second quarter compared to a year ago. However, luxury home prices continue to rise, increasing by about 4% over the same period. This indicates that despite some changes in the market, demand for luxury real estate in New York City remains strong.