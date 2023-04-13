United States
Houses for sale in United States
23
1
51
61 property total found
4 room house
Rose Hill, United States
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
246 m²
€ 1,805,608
Located in Kadıköy, this project offers many opportunities for both transportation and …
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath
103 m²
€ 109,117
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This Philadelph…
3 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath
95 m²
€ 82,747
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safest real estate investments in …
2 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath
66 m²
€ 82,747
Choose to invest in DetroitAmong the most profitable and safe real estate investments in the…
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath
81 m²
€ 104,570
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This P…
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath
93 m²
€ 118,210
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…
3 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
209 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 500,027
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
4 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
343 m²
€ 653,791
This BREATHTAKING, 3696 sq. ft Signature Home designed by the distinguished, award winning A…
3 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath
170 m²
€ 127,303
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safe real estate investment…
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 320 m²
€ 21,940,000
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly - Hills Modern Villa in Beverly - Hills Modern Hi-…
Villa Villa
California, United States
800 m²
€ 7,898,000
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly Hills Villa in the Mediterranean style Magnificent…
Villa Villa
California, United States
672 m²
€ 9,602,000
USA California, Los Angeles, Ensigno Villa on a New, modern villa with incredibly beautiful …
Villa Villa
California, United States
910 m²
€ 15,715,000
USA California, Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills Villa in Hollywood Hills New, modern villa with…
House
California, United States
958 m²
€ 17,457,000
USA California, Los Angeles County. Beverly Hills Mansion in Beverly Hills Impressive Mansio…
Villa Villa
California, United States
€ 23,570,000
USA California, Los Angeles Villa with ocean views Amazing new Spanish-style villa, but with…
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 115 m²
€ 19,640,250
USA California, Los Angeles County,.Beverly Hills Unique villa 1115m2 Villa, the work of the…
Villa Villa
California, United States
870 m²
€ 13,311,725
USA California State, Los Angeles County, Beverly Hills Beautiful Villa in Beverly Hills Inc…
House
California, United States
1 680 m²
€ 23,570,000
USA California State, Los Angeles County, Beverly Hills Amazing Mansion A majestic mansion i…
Villa Villa
California, United States
872 m²
€ 21,780,000
USA California, Los Angeles County,.Beverly Hills Modern villa Magnificent, modern, two-leve…
Villa Villa
California, United States
921 m²
€ 26,200,000
USA California, Los Angeles County,. Beverly Hills Villa in Beverly Hills Modern villa in th…
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 168 m²
€ 13,956,000
USA California, Los Angeles County. Beverly Hills Villa on top of the Cozy Italian-style vil…
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 146 m²
€ 13,050,000
USA California, Los Angeles County Modern Villa Sure the best price / quality ratio in Bever…
House
California, United States
1 047 m²
€ 17,454,000
USA California, Los Angeles Mansion County in the center of Beverly Hills A brand new, tradi…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath
339 m²
€ 932,039
Situated on historic Lakewood Blvd the 4-bed and 5-bath house retains the architectural char…
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath
267 m²
€ 468,293
Just 4 miles to Downtown Dallas and minutes away from the city's largest hospitals, this…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
412 m²
€ 908,397
Stunning home located in beautiful Preston Hollow. This home offers a refreshing layout with…
6 room house
Dallas, United States
7 bath
673 m²
€ 1,590,376
Prestigious '08 custom build in Preston Hollow area of Dallas.Feels like living in an It…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath
760 m²
€ 3,545,384
Elegant and stylish, this exquisitely-appointed home is a rarity combining luxury and locati…
5 room house
Dallas, United States
6 bath
626 m²
€ 2,090,494
Situated in the fairway of prestigious Preston Hollow, this gorgeous home has been extensive…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
317 m²
€ 772,819
Fabulous contemporary like new home featuring open and bright floorplan, clean lines, smooth…
Search using the map