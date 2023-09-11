In Bremen, North Alabama, a unique castle is for sale: It sits on six acres of private land and rises 400 feet above Lewis Smith Lake, one of the clearest and deepest lakes in Alabama (it's 264 feet deep). The building was constructed in 1980.

The castle combines several architectural styles, but by far its most impressive feature is the wall made almost entirely of glass.

Particularly impressive is the two-story, 20-foot solarium that serves as the centerpiece of the house. Natural light streams into the house through the windows of the solarium.

This castle offers an abundance of amenities. Inside the main house, you will find four spacious bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an open kitchen, a family room, and three fireplaces. The library and office are finished with wood in rich colors, creating an atmosphere of comfort and luxury.

Outside, in addition to stunning lake views, there are stairs leading to the dock. Also available to future owners is a fishing lodge with bunk beds and a kitchenette. And for car enthusiasts, there's a huge 8,000-square-foot garage with a helipad.

We almost forgot: this extraordinary house costs $4.9 million.

Photo sources: Alabama Heritage, ARC Realty Mountain Brook.