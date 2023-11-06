Brand new villa with pool on the seafront

Introducing a stunning villa located in the tranquil neighborhood of Rafailovici, Budva. This property is situated on a spacious 510 square meter land, offering ample space and privacy for residents.
Although currently under construction, this villa boasts impressive features and design. The ground floor covers a spacious 210 square meters, with the first and second floors offering 70 square meters each. With ample room for customization and personalization, this property offers a unique opportunity to design and create a dream home according to personal preferences.
Villa has a breathtaking sea view of the stunning Adriatic Sea. The villa is located just 800 meters away from the beach, making it a perfect location for those who want to enjoy the beach lifestyle.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this stunning property your own!