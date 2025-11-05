  1. Realting.com
  Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE

Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE

Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
;
14
ID: 32822
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 539002
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
You are viewing
