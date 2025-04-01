  1. Realting.com
  Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 80 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$822
6
ID: 28438
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

  Izdaje se poslovni prostor – 80 m² – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica     Izdaje se funkcionalan poslovni prostor ukupne površine 80 m², smješten na atraktivnoj i prometnoj lokaciji u naselju Stari Aerodrom. Prostor se sastoji od dvije etaže:   Prizemlje: 40 m² Suteren: 40 m²     Karakteristike prostora:   Dvostrana orijentacija sa izlazima na dvije strane Veliki zajednički parking ispred zgrade Odlična vidljivost i pristupačnost sa glavne saobraćajnice Pogodan za različite djelatnosti: kancelarije, prodavnice, salone, ordinacije i slično      Cijena zakupa: 700 € mjesečno   Za dodatne informacije ili zakazivanje obilaska, molimo kontaktirajte nas putem telefona ili e-maila.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
