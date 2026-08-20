Immigration programs in Mauritius

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Residence permit
Residence permit in Mauritius
Residence permit in Mauritius
Mauritius Mauritius
from
$70,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
Mauritius is a safe jurisdiction with a developed infrastructure and a comfortable climate all year round.Tax legislation is based on progressive tax rates. Mauritius applies the territorial principle: you pay taxes only on income earned on the island or transferred to Mauritian accounts. In…
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