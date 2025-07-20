Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grand Baie VCA East, Mauritius

3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
$988,430
7 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
7 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 7
$1,39M
6 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
6 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 6
$779,115
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
$901,215
4 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
4 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers you all t…
$1,80M
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment G + 2 for sale in Grand Baie very close to the beach accessible to foreigners 3…
$293,951
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
$1,65M
1 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
1 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Evaco, one of the leaders in luxury real estate in Mauritius, offers one of its most recent …
$469,444
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
PENTHOUSE R+2 - GRAND BAIE Penthouse G + 2 for sale in Pereybere very close to the beach …
$501,917
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
NEW PROJECT in Grand Baie: Original design, this single storey villa will offer you a living…
$450,327
