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Terraced Houses for sale in Mauritius

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Grand Baie
10
Rivière du Rempart District
14
Grand Baie VCA East
10
Flacq
9
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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mauritius
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
Villa 6 bedrooms
Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa options in Mauritius 🇲🇺Location: Belle Mare, east coast of MauritiusPrice: $10.4 – $13…
$13,60M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Property types in Mauritius

villas

Properties features in Mauritius

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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