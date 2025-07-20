Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Mauritius

Grand Baie
10
Rivière du Rempart District
14
Grand Baie VCA East
10
Flacq
8
15 properties total found
House 11 rooms in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House 11 rooms
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 11
$4,06M
Leave a request
7 room house in The Vale, Mauritius
7 room house
The Vale, Mauritius
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
$953,544
Leave a request
House in The Vale, Mauritius
House
The Vale, Mauritius
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 1
$998,895
Leave a request
TekceTekce
House in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Number of floors 1
$3,37M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
$988,430
Leave a request
7 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
7 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 7
$1,39M
Leave a request
6 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
6 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 6
$779,115
Leave a request
House 12 rooms in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House 12 rooms
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 12
Number of floors 2
$6,86M
Leave a request
House in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House
Grand River South East, Mauritius
$5,76M
Leave a request
House 12 rooms in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House 12 rooms
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 12
$11,05M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grand River South East, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
$2,67M
Leave a request
House 17 rooms in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House 17 rooms
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 17
Number of floors 3
$13,72M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
$901,215
Leave a request
8 room house in Grand River South East, Mauritius
8 room house
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
$3,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
$1,65M
Leave a request

