Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mauritius
  3. Rivière du Rempart District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rivière du Rempart District, Mauritius

Grand Baie
10
Grand Baie VCA East
10
House Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
House in The Vale, Mauritius
House
The Vale, Mauritius
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
$998,195
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
$910,119
Leave a request
TekceTekce
7 room house in The Vale, Mauritius
7 room house
The Vale, Mauritius
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
$962,965
Leave a request
7 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
7 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 7
$1,41M
Leave a request
6 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
6 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 6
$786,813
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment G + 2 for sale in Grand Baie very close to the beach accessible to foreigners 3…
$293,951
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
$1,65M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Riviere du Rempart VCA, Mauritius
4 bedroom house
Riviere du Rempart VCA, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional view for this villa of great standing located in the village Azuri with its new …
$1,68M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
4 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers you all t…
$1,80M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
5 bedroom house
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all the …
$4,85M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
PENTHOUSE R+2 - GRAND BAIE Penthouse G + 2 for sale in Pereybere very close to the beach …
$501,917
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
NEW PROJECT in Grand Baie: Original design, this single storey villa will offer you a living…
$450,327
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
1 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Evaco, one of the leaders in luxury real estate in Mauritius, offers one of its most recent …
$469,444
Leave a request

Properties features in Rivière du Rempart District, Mauritius

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go