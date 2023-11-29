Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Zapyskis
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zapyskis, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Dievogala, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Dievogala, Lithuania
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE ERDLE IN THE ZAPY-BAN. GREIT RELEASE WITH THE CITY, FUL…
€159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Local electricity in Zapyskis, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Zapyskis, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Unfinished 82.21 sq.m is for sale. garden house with 5th century. plot, In the tentacle Lig…
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with alarm system in Vilemai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system
Vilemai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
In the Kaunas district of Diogala, Ramunis Street sells 2 individual two-story A++ energy cl…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with gas heating in Zapyskis, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Zapyskis, Lithuania
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
ERDVUS HOUSE WITH CERTIFICATE MANUFACTURING THE NEMUNE OF THE TEXT! IN ALL NETH A BEFORE THE…
€119,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir