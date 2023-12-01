Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Visaginas
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Visaginas, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Visaginas, Lithuania
5 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Visaginas, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
Floor 3/5
€125,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Visaginas, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Visaginas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9/9
1 CAMBARIATED APPLICATION PR, VISAGINE A great offer for aspiring to live closer to nature…
€21,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir