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Hotels for sale in Vilnius, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
For Sale: 4* Hotel in Lithuania — €2,575,000 in Vilnius, Lithuania
For Sale: 4* Hotel in Lithuania — €2,575,000
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 33
Area 1 515 m²
For Sale: 4* Hotel in Lithuania — €2,575,000 Turnkey profitable business in a historic ci…
$3,01M
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Hotel in Vilnius, Lithuania
Hotel
Vilnius, Lithuania
$26,43M
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