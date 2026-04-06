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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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12 properties total found
Commercial property 139 m² in Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Floor 1
$1,855
per month
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Commercial property 212 m² in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 212 m²
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Floor 1
LOWER OF 188,50 Kv.M. STORAGE AND 22 Kv.M. BIURAS TOYS IN TALL G., RED, VILNIUS RAJ CAPITAL …
$1,825
per month
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Commercial property 1 454 m² in Masionys, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 454 m²
Masionys, Lithuania
Area 1 454 m²
Floor 1
$11,121
per month
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Commercial property 2 998 m² in Parudaminys, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 998 m²
Parudaminys, Lithuania
Area 2 998 m²
Floor 1
$11,469
per month
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Commercial property 283 m² in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 283 m²
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 283 m²
Floor 1
$2,461
per month
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Commercial property 15 000 m² in Motiejiskes, Lithuania
Commercial property 15 000 m²
Motiejiskes, Lithuania
Area 15 000 m²
$8,695
per month
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Commercial property 350 m² in Zemieji Rusokai, Lithuania
Commercial property 350 m²
Zemieji Rusokai, Lithuania
Area 350 m²
$4,637
per month
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Commercial property 80 m² in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 80 m²
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
$696
per month
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Commercial property 500 m² in Didziasalis, Lithuania
Commercial property 500 m²
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
$5,797
per month
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Commercial property 2 700 m² in Masionys, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 700 m²
Masionys, Lithuania
Area 2 700 m²
Floor 1
$18,781
per month
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Commercial property 342 m² in Bukiskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 342 m²
Bukiskis, Lithuania
Area 342 m²
Floor 1
$4,334
per month
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Commercial property 200 m² in Juodsiliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 200 m²
Juodsiliai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
$1,971
per month
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