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Residential properties for sale in Velzio seniunija, Lithuania

;
houses
3
4 properties total found
House in Staniunai, Lithuania
House
Staniunai, Lithuania
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
BUILDING FOR SALE WITH PRIVATE LAND PLOT 16.95 A, PANEVŽIO DISTRICT. – VERY CONVENIENT TRANS…
$230,322
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House in Staniunai, Lithuania
House
Staniunai, Lithuania
Area 642 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT TO THE HOUSEHOLD IN ERDGE SLAUGHTERHOUSE, ROLLING G., STANDARDS, COMBINED WITH THE SPAC…
$309,649
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
124 SQUARE METERS FOR SALE IN THE SUBURB OF PANEVĆI, VYĆIņI. PLOT HOUSE WITH 74 ACRES LOT. T…
$99,546
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 room apartment in Velzys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Velzys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/2
3 rooms apartment for sale, Palanga, Panevėžys, to Panevėžys 10 km. To those who work in the…
$97,014
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Properties features in Velzio seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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