Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Veliuonos seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Veliuonos seniunija, Lithuania

;
2 properties total found
House in Tamosiai, Lithuania
House
Tamosiai, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE NEAR JURBARK CITY CENTER. Do you want peace and silent cars under your window…
$53,565
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Griciai, Lithuania
House
Griciai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
A homestead is suitable for permanent life in Jurbarkas district, Gricai district !!! Gricia…
$51,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Veliuonos seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go