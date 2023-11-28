Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Veliuonos seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Veliuonos seniunija, Lithuania

houses
4
5 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Griciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Griciai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale mushrooms g. 10, Grici, Veloon sen., Jurbarko r. one floor with attic and basement …
€16,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with fireplace in Veliuona, Lithuania
2 room apartment with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with fireplace
Veliuona, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
€17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Tamosiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Tamosiai, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Griciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Griciai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
THE WAY OF THE JURBARK RAJONE, GRICIUOS, IS SODY TO BE SUREED FOR LIVING LIFE!!! 1.5ha is so…
€66,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Veliuona, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Veliuona, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
A HOUSE WITH AGRICULTURAL BUILDINGS IS SELECTION! Veloon – one of the oldest, most beautifu…
€17,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Veliuonos seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir