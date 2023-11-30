Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Taurage
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Taurage, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Taurage, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Taurage, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/9
€49,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir