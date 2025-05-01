Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Taurage County, Lithuania

5 properties total found
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling an individual 2 -storey house of peace G., Taurage The state provides support when …
$155,892
House in Palentinis, Lithuania
House
Palentinis, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale with partial finish of Šilalė R. Sav., Palentinis K. - total area - 160 sq.m;…
$43,495
House in Erzvilkas, Lithuania
House
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF A HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF ERŽVIK - 3-ROOM APARTMENT!! ----------------------…
$16,311
House in Skaudvile, Lithuania
House
Skaudvile, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
A 195.27 sq.m house with a 6 -acre plot, outbuilding and garage for sale in Skaudvilė! Large…
$76,116
House in Misiunai, Lithuania
House
Misiunai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
A house with 47 acres of land is sold in a cozy quiet town of Stakiai. Stakia, a town in Jur…
$75,029
