  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Svencionys
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Svencionys, Lithuania

House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Svencionys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
SODYBASED TO LIVE ALL YEAR BEFORE THE ECHRANTS IDEAL VARIANT, FOR EXPLANATORY SODIES WITH TW…
€138,000
per month
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Svencionys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY HOUSE FOR SALE IN APSUPTY, WE ARE IN THE NEDIDEL SUMIL SOME, WITH PURTIMI AND EQUIPMENT…
€69,900
per month
House with Furnace heating in Svencionys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale log homestead in a cozy Trebut village near the Blessed Virgin. This homestead is a…
€9,000
per month
