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Houses for sale in Svencionys, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Svencionys, Lithuania
House
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
A homestead for sale all year long, on the shore of the lake Ideal option looking for a home…
$126,222
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House in Svencionys, Lithuania
House
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTRAL PART OF THE CITY OF HOLIDAYS! For those who want to live comfo…
$136,359
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Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
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