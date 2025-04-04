Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Svencioneliai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Svencioneliai, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
Sold large 4 rooms apartment in a fully renovated house. LOWER PARDAVIMIM- Offer your price…
$31,434
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes