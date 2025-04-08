Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Skuodas
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Skuodas, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Skuodas, Lithuania
House
Skuodas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
A quiet homestead / dwelling house with land plot and other structures is sold in a quiet fl…
$31,361
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes