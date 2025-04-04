Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Silale
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Silale, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Soliai, Lithuania
House
Soliai, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious two-storey house in Silale - a great place for your family! In Šilalė city, Dievyč…
$70,059
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes