Houses for sale in Sakiai, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Sakiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy, bright and economical house for sale in Shakia, with all furniture and household appli…
€79,900
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Sakiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
€53,000
House with Furnace heating in Sakiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY ONLY 6 KM FROM THE CITY! SOME CHANGES, PUTIC PRIVACY! GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area …
€11,000
House with Furnace heating in Sakiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale with a plot of 18 acres of land and a brick farmhouse in Shakiai. _____ GENER…
€23,000
