Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Sakiai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Sakiai, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Sakiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sakiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
Light, sunny, spacious and comfortably planned apartment for rent in a renovated B energy cl…
$84,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go