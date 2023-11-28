Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Raudondvario seniunija

Lands for sale in Raudondvario seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Didvyriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didvyriai, Lithuania
Plot for sale General information: • Location – Maple Street 1, Heroes Village • Area – 11.…
€26,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Miskiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Miskiniai, Lithuania
KAUNO RAJ. BATNIAVOS SEN. MOZURRENT K. 1.9 ha LAND SKLYP FOR SALE ADVANTAGE: •The terrain…
€39,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068022124 asta.konopkiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Silelis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silelis, Lithuania
SIGNIFICATED SECTION IN THE IMAGE PLACE WITH PATOG IN AFFALTED PRIVACY. SKLYP FOR FOREST CHO…
€20,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
Plot for home or investment! ---------------------------------------------------------------…
€25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068449837 daiva.daniulaitiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
SELLOWING SECTION OF THE MARKING BERNATONES, COUNTRY REDMER Kaunas r. self., Red-war old, Be…
€68,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37069811166 regimantas.malakas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Lomanka, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lomanka, Lithuania
!!! 77 A LARGE OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGUAGE 77 A !!! --------------------------------------…
€20,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068343633 rolandas.sinkevicius@capital.lt
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir