Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pusalotas
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pusalotas, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pusalotas, Lithuania
House
Pusalotas, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF THE HOUSEHOLD RAJ OF THE PASSENGER, IN MIESTELY, IN THE SAME GATH. Cosy and warm hou…
$47,867
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go