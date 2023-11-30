Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
€91,350
Plot of land in Jieznas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jieznas, Lithuania
€5,600
Plot of land in Jiezno Kolonijos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jiezno Kolonijos, Lithuania
€32,000
Plot of land in Silenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silenai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED LARGE SODIES WITH TWO TVENN IN THE CREATMENT!!! ADVANTAGE: - Just 25min. from the …
€62,000
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 27 ARIR HOME IN THE PRAYER V. Michael-Putino g. The plot is conveniently located …
€14,000
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 8.86 SECTION A IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, IN WHICH THE LIBE TEXA UPELS, COUNTRY FOREST…
€34,500
Plot of land in Naujasodis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naujasodis, Lithuania
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 A LIVI…
€19,999
Plot of land in Laukiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Laukiskes, Lithuania
Two agricultural parcels for sale 3.87 ha. In the break. Curves old. Prienas r. SKLYPES: …
€10,000
Plot of land in Veiveriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veiveriai, Lithuania
For sale in the 44th century. plot Green g. 12A, Viviers, Prienos r. SKLYPAS: - Area - …
€9,500
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
A great home estate plot on the banks of the Nemun River is for sale. This place is perfect …
€60,000
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
SELECTION OF THE ASSESSMENT AND INGINER COMMUNICATIONS IN THE TERITORY SECTION OF THE ASSESS…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Strielciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Strielciai, Lithuania
22 ARIR HOME SECTION !!! THE PRAYER IS THEM !!! PUTI PLACE BUILD YOUR SEAJON HOME! Meth…
€13,500
Plot of land in Giniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giniunai, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT A great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city…
€11,900
Plot of land in Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
€19,500
Plot of land in Ignacava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ignacava, Lithuania
€45,000
Plot of land in Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
SELL 50a SPLOY IN THE BALBIERIAN CITY ______________________________________________________…
€7,500
